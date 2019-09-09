Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $350,660 as Stock Price Declined; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Valuation Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Boosted Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 5.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56M, up from 132,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.52. About 443,374 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.39M for 69.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Lc reported 630 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 808 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 97,180 shares. 961 were reported by Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4,760 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Andra Ap owns 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,100 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.14% stake. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,117 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 629 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 4.95M shares stake. Murphy Capital accumulated 6,023 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 3.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,400 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Ltd has 105,946 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 3,600 shares. Fil holds 0% or 6 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 419,120 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 9,872 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 294,213 shares. 2,517 were reported by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Ny stated it has 1,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Ab has invested 3.11% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ent Fincl Serv Corporation holds 46 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 925 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 327 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 28,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).