Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $558,920; Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Position in Cme Group (CME) by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 4,532 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.21% or 6.11M shares. Logan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canandaigua Bankshares Company has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 138,685 shares. Artisan Partnership holds 39,120 shares. Cap Int Ca has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgestream Ptnrs LP has invested 1.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pnc Grp holds 0.01% or 57,442 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.5% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,147 were accumulated by Wesbanco Comml Bank. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 116,948 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank accumulated 1,680 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 29 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 20,260 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares to 72,112 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 1,189 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt reported 5,816 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.25% or 305 shares. 337 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Kbc Nv accumulated 117,018 shares. Lazard Asset Llc invested in 55,175 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited stated it has 582 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Central Securities has invested 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Cap Management Inc has 599 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 327 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd accumulated 4.6% or 82,559 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Segment Wealth Limited has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.