Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; 8I Enterprises Acquisition – Unit (JFKKU) Shorts Lowered By 15.38%

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 9,095 shares with $16.20M value, down from 9,409 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $877.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $11.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.59. About 2.11 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:JFKKU) had a decrease of 15.38% in short interest. JFKKU’s SI was 1,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.38% from 1,300 shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 0 days are for 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s short sellers to cover JFKKU’s short positions. It closed at $10.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Its Initial Public Offering – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “8i Enterprises Acquisition prices $50M initial public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8i Enterprises Acquisition sets terms for $50 million IPO – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. Announces that Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights to Commence Separate Trading on or about May 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Lyft Makes Its Debut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company has market cap of $75.03 million.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 23.90% above currents $1774.59 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) stake by 25,191 shares to 747,325 valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 130,250 shares. Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 600 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.47% or 77,862 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,245 shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,874 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc has 2.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 176 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Advsr Lc holds 0.15% or 422 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Lc stated it has 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 15,650 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,097 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Co reported 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,271 shares.