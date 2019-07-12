Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $350,660 as Market Valuation Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $373.77. About 5.36M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,937 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $199.16. About 505,592 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penumbra, Lovesac, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Netflix, Accenture, ConocoPhillips and BlackRock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NFLX August 2nd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Disney Stock Dip as Shares Touch 52-Week Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 205,961 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 37,364 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 94,122 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 700 shares. 335 are owned by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 285 shares. Moreover, Hitchwood Mgmt Lp has 1.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.27% or 13,720 shares. Barton Inv Management has 32.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 541,414 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership owns 118,990 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com accumulated 98,289 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.04% or 5,188 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 67,907 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $243.88M for 166.86 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: A Quality Company At An Expensive Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.