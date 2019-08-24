Hollencrest Securities Trimmed By $645,568 Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Aptinyx (APTX) SI Increased By 93.43%

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 103,063 shares with $9.11 million value, down from 110,399 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $126.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) had an increase of 93.43% in short interest. APTX’s SI was 1.19 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 93.43% from 616,400 shares previously. With 279,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)’s short sellers to cover APTX’s short positions. The SI to Aptinyx Inc’s float is 8.72%. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 249,601 shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has declined 83.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 18.69% above currents $81.22 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,680 shares to 70,060 valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) stake by 3,611 shares and now owns 20,706 shares. Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,414 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 6,410 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Mgmt has 1.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 103,063 shares. Spc Inc holds 2,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,570 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated owns 81,953 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co owns 1.81M shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has 79,838 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,385 shares. Fernwood Invest Management stated it has 27,356 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.73% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Financial Counselors Inc reported 190,071 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aptinyx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $100.99 million. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc.