Hollencrest Securities Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Raised; Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Stake Held by Advisors Asset Management Inc

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,215 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 17,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $277.64. About 594,125 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,722 were reported by Hm Cap Mngmt. Moreno Evelyn V reported 68,663 shares stake. Amer Century owns 13.35M shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Com accumulated 1.27% or 66,944 shares. Us State Bank De holds 3.43 million shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen And Steers accumulated 21,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,518 were reported by Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc. Bell Retail Bank stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coastline Company has 44,889 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Fincl accumulated 22,527 shares. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated accumulated 60,683 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,800 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares to 103,063 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,231 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release – Live Trading News” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc Com (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 59,122 shares to 297,602 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 29,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,107 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).