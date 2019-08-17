Hollencrest Securities Raised United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position by $8.11 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $10.75 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 84.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 85,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 15,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 101,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,605 shares to 156,788 shares, valued at $24.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 107,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company holds 25,025 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs has 21,409 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 81 shares. State Street invested in 10.81 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. 106,487 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi owns 100,096 shares. Ashford Mgmt Inc reported 11,555 shares. 767,457 were reported by Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership. Strs Ohio owns 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 100,078 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc has 802,208 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 23,351 are held by M&T State Bank Corp. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Com reported 241,814 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 61,115 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 7,319 shares to 135,246 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

