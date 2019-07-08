Hollencrest Securities Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lifted Stake

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 6.36 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 10.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares to 195,567 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested in 12,351 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Washington Cap Incorporated has invested 1.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.35% or 76,740 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 41.12 million shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Co has 6.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.39% or 12,702 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.35% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 8.43M shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paragon Cap Management Llc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,575 were reported by Essex Fincl Svcs Inc. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.73% or 124,174 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 7,413 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 637,684 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Inc holds 14,386 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln National invested in 0.35% or 72,392 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 57,913 shares. Impala Asset Ltd Co holds 1.11% or 180,386 shares. Leisure Management stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,494 shares. Stanley has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Ltd Com has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,160 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 3.81% stake. Kwmg Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 833 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence National Bank Na has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

