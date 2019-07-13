Hollencrest Securities Raised By $14.80 Million Its Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) stake by 301.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 116,534 shares as Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 155,160 shares with $19.75M value, up from 38,626 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc Class A now has $15.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 12.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 7,602 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 67,367 shares with $7.48M value, up from 59,765 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 1.90 million shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp stated it has 67,456 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 24,179 shares. Corda Investment Management Ltd Co owns 166,986 shares. Hodges has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,451 shares. Loeb Corp invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Capital Corp invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orleans Mgmt La reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,213 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 17,294 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 25.21M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 47,175 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 4.77% or 231,999 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $451 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 10,515 shares to 3,073 valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 12,732 shares and now owns 5,550 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) stake by 5,598 shares to 55,559 valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 5,005 shares and now owns 239,807 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) was reduced too.