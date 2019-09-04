Hollencrest Securities Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $373,086; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake Has Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.14. About 13.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 121.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 22,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 40,259 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 18,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.52. About 339,517 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Management invested in 2.49% or 66,746 shares. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,906 shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Communications Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Lc has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 53,748 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 190,230 shares stake. Edgemoor Advisors holds 4.88% or 195,228 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 2.04% or 227,555 shares. Advisors Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 1.23% or 103,174 shares. 4,844 were reported by Penbrook Mngmt Limited Com. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.5% or 10,658 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 91,739 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.92M shares or 2.78% of the stock. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability invested in 1.25% or 21,840 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares to 40,629 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 27,157 shares to 14,938 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,413 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

