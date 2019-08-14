Hollencrest Securities Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding By $373,086; Westrock Company (WRK) Shorts Down By 1.54%

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) had a decrease of 1.54% in short interest. WRK’s SI was 4.61 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.54% from 4.69M shares previously. With 2.21M avg volume, 2 days are for Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s short sellers to cover WRK’s short positions. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.90 million shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 07/05/2018 – WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 3-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – WESTROCK RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DOJ; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES 3Q ADJ. SEGMENT EBITDA $747M TO $767M; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q EPS 86c; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GREATER THAN $16.4B; 29/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 09/03/2018 – WestRock Credit Pact Also Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility Up to $300

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 1,974 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 32,408 shares with $6.16M value, up from 30,434 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.37B valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Ltd invested in 60,613 shares or 3.83% of the stock. 29,005 are owned by Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd reported 4,826 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 306,883 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt stated it has 218,471 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 23,245 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pettee Incorporated holds 12,695 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,237 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,601 shares. Loews Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Sterneck Ltd Liability Co reported 48,301 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,893 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 3.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,663 shares. Moreover, Pecaut And Com has 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) stake by 9,016 shares to 5,665 valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) stake by 77,689 shares and now owns 73,494 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 2.68% above currents $208.97 stock price. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Monday, March 25 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 28. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Westrock (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westrock has $4700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 13.51% above currents $34.65 stock price. Westrock had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.