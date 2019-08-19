Hollencrest Securities Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Trimmed by $384,430 as Shares Rose; Ppl (PPL) Share Price Declined While Moors & Cabot Lowered Position by $617,117

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 5.76M shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 24,090 shares to 48,338 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc holds 96 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt owns 19,660 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tdam Usa invested 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Denali Advsrs Lc accumulated 423,196 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com owns 36,384 shares. Sage Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 357,909 shares. 298,419 are owned by Hennessy. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 0.04% or 526,957 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 7.89M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 31,381 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.21% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Paloma Partners Management Co owns 133,304 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Haverford, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,066 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Ltd Liability Com has 10,925 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability has 3,362 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 23,385 shares. Aldebaran accumulated 28,488 shares. Leisure invested 0.78% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bryn Mawr holds 0.08% or 19,376 shares. Indiana Trust And Inv, Indiana-based fund reported 3,301 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Carlson Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,974 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bridgeway stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Btc Cap Mngmt invested in 42,528 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Wolverine Asset stated it has 34,910 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.28% or 966,195 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).