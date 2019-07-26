Hollencrest Securities Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Decreased by $384,430; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Paradigm Financial Advisors Trimmed Position by $307,347

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 11.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.03B market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.1. About 19.45 million shares traded or 158.41% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Company has 98,016 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Co owns 4.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 70,311 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 68,888 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 15,232 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 1.12M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 151,871 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd reported 5,158 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 46,322 shares. 31,242 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. 49,123 were reported by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 613,533 are held by Sabal Trust. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 105,347 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million.