Hollencrest Securities Position in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Has Boosted by $370,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 127,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 382,469 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11M, down from 510,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 23.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 960,987 shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 182,231 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Llc has 62,743 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Lc has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 70,060 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 52,449 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 1.50 million shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 11,279 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Private Gp accumulated 6,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1St Source Natl Bank accumulated 147,246 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt owns 101,377 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.19 million shares or 2.03% of the stock. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Insight 2811 has 3,503 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,442 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 207,210 shares to 837,758 shares, valued at $41.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 55,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 4,008 shares to 57,149 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,994 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX).