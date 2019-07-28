Hollencrest Securities Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Position by $350,660; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prns Lc reported 689 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 1,483 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 137,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 646 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,631 are owned by Blue Capital. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Company Ny has 1,133 shares. 97,180 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 702 shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 0.45% or 10,710 shares. Ltd Ltd accumulated 240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Junto Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.28% or 62,206 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 481,108 shares. Clough Capital Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 24,500 are held by Caxton Associates Limited Partnership. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.01% or 55 shares in its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 1.58% or 14.01 million shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.25M shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,166 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.29% or 37,395 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Invest Management stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton Incorporated Ma holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. Spc Financial owns 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,402 shares. Money Management Limited reported 4.53% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 177,539 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 51,225 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 6.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,073 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 3.42% or 183,264 shares.

