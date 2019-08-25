Hollencrest Securities Lowered Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $350,660; Lynch & Associates Has Increased Stake in Wal (WMT)

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 75,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 10/04/2018 – WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Alibaba, Cisco, Nvidia, Walmart and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Momentum And Discipline: The Street Weighs In On Walmart – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.77% or 363,019 shares. Saratoga Research Invest Management, California-based fund reported 650,359 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). James accumulated 2.17% or 340,884 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.68M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Lc invested in 5,638 shares. Virtu Financial stated it has 13,108 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amg Funds Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,740 shares. Ironwood Ltd has 281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prio Wealth Lp has 2.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company reported 16,804 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.54 million shares. 179,517 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancshares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 309 shares. Optimum Advsr accumulated 1,925 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,483 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,622 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Badgley Phelps & Bell has 48,816 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6.67% or 1.69 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 150 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability has invested 3.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 30,168 shares. Burney has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,294 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications invested in 0.43% or 45,141 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).