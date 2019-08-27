Hollencrest Securities Lowered Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $379,857; Stock Declined

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $360.23. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1770. About 722,878 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 3.09 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbia Asset Management invested 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Management accumulated 10,048 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,200 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited accumulated 0.36% or 3,988 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 539 shares. Moreover, Aviance Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 589 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.9% or 8,438 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Salley & Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,697 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.37 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp stated it has 187,564 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advsrs Lc has 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,397 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Trust Communication reported 1.48% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co owns 2,638 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 3,770 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Kidder Stephen W has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,654 shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush And Company has 6.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jbf Cap stated it has 4.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 144,904 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.78% or 17,611 shares. 4,358 were reported by Centurylink Company. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 3.11% or 18,040 shares. S R Schill Assoc reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 1.62M shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio.

