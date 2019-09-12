Hollencrest Securities Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $437,720 as Share Price Rose; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $532,000 as Stock Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 43,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,477 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 62.05 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484,000, down from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 412,377 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Granite Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 438,486 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 22,590 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Cls Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 486 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 13,088 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 400,000 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 520,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16,900 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.51 million for 42.46 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.81 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,844 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 29,755 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 46,989 are owned by Headinvest Limited Co. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 246,500 shares. Albion Grp Ut owns 1.14 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Lodge Hill Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Woodstock Corp holds 0.23% or 127,534 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 43,310 shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 0.05% or 1.35M shares. Milestone accumulated 10,861 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 144,100 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc accumulated 191,340 shares or 1.38% of the stock.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,322 shares to 12,147 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.