Hollencrest Securities Lowered Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding By $325,000; Financial Architects Cut Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding By $567,000

Financial Architects Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 100 shares with $189,000 value, down from 400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Put) now has $853.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 2,500 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 2,500 shares with $326,000 value, down from 5,000 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $57.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.70 million shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) stake by 9,450 shares to 19,922 valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) stake by 55,441 shares and now owns 63,810 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 44,386 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,045 shares. California-based Granite Inv Ptnrs Llc has invested 1.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 1.92% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 549,614 are held by Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated. Atlantic Union Natl Bank accumulated 52,433 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co owns 21,850 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ent Service Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,275 shares. Ipswich Invest Comm Inc has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,595 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 79,070 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 183,879 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 671,312 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,310 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M was made by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 4.99% above currents $137.87 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 87,876 shares to 103,460 valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 8,510 shares and now owns 10,036 shares. Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Limited Com reported 6.22% stake. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Limited Company accumulated 5.52% or 13,317 shares. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc has 7.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,650 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Assocs has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com has 1.18 million shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Strategic Financial Ser has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Prtn holds 8.75% or 119,712 shares in its portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer State Bank owns 5,815 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank stated it has 1,621 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 1.97% or 170,375 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners.