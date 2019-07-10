Hollencrest Securities Lowered By $384,430 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Wunderlich Securities Cut By $1.69 Million Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 34.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 9,672 shares with $719,000 value, down from 14,867 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 4.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 65.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 32,741 shares with $903,000 value, down from 95,467 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $279.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 24.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 29.87 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,284 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 197,946 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 79 were accumulated by Hirtle Callaghan And Llc. Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 59,907 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 7,804 shares. 1.38 million were reported by Putnam Investments Limited Liability. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 21,686 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% stake. Oregon-based Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.21% or 32,726 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,796 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.15% or 50,681 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset has invested 0.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Scharf Limited, California-based fund reported 918,596 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) stake by 116,534 shares to 155,160 valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) stake by 4,021 shares and now owns 44,886 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MTUM, PG, SBUX, DHR: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks Stock Rose 10.2% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 50,470 shares valued at $3.50 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. $11.64 million worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,603 shares to 28,233 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Short Income Etf stake by 13,655 shares and now owns 63,410 shares. Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.