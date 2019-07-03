Hollencrest Securities Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $558,920; Shares Rose; Bar Harbor Trust Services Holding in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $335,868

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 67,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.