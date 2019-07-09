Hollencrest Securities Lowered Amazon (AMZN) Holding; Bruce & Co Has Upped Compass Minerals (CMP) Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Amazon Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as Amazon Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 9,095 shares with $16.20 million value, down from 9,409 last quarter. Amazon Inc now has $961.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS

Bruce & Co Inc increased Compass Minerals (CMP) stake by 133.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruce & Co Inc acquired 80,000 shares as Compass Minerals (CMP)’s stock rose 1.74%. The Bruce & Co Inc holds 140,000 shares with $7.61M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Compass Minerals now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 234,140 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought $105,080 worth of stock. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D.. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was made by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. 1,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,680 shares to 70,060 valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) stake by 3,611 shares and now owns 20,706 shares. Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was raised too.