Hollencrest Securities Lifted United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position By $8.11 Million; Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Sina (SINA) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 73,031 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 361,144 shares with $40.35 million value, up from 288,113 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $104.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 1.81M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 49.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74 million shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 13.34%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.80M shares with $106.90M value, down from 3.54M last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 169,239 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 985 shares to 1,266 valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 6,485 shares and now owns 5,231 shares. Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 1.92% above currents $120.93 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 66,196 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 34,821 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.26% or 3,445 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,839 were reported by Appleton Partners Ma. Indiana Trust And Inv Management owns 8,595 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc owns 95,922 shares. Art Advsr Ltd owns 96,530 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,504 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 58,012 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chemical Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc holds 16,045 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bragg has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 965 shares. Css Limited Liability Co Il invested in 0.47% or 133,077 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.32% or 3.17 million shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 5,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public has 22,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 19,800 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 18,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.52% or 1.80M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,808 shares. 4,816 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Lc. Camarda Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Federated Investors Pa holds 13,000 shares. Schroder Invest Group stated it has 1.92 million shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.61% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 82.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,635 shares to 25,835 valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 197,762 shares and now owns 212,576 shares. At Home Group Inc was raised too.