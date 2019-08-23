Hollencrest Securities Lifted United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holding; Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holding By $3.95 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 1.32M shares as Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 11.34M shares with $36.74M value, up from 10.02M last quarter. Crescent Point Energy Corp. now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 1.53M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS ALSO REPLACED SCOTT SAXBERG ON BOARD; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 18/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.5 FROM C$11.5; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – EXPRESS ITS “DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RECENT REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – AS PART OF ROBUST RENEWAL PROCESS, ALSO PLAN TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 20/03/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.50 FROM C$11.50

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 73,031 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 361,144 shares with $40.35M value, up from 288,113 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $98.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 2.95M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 6,485 shares to 5,231 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 4,132 shares and now owns 240,680 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.97% above currents $115.22 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based First United Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Monroe Natl Bank And Tru Mi reported 3,770 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, 1St Source State Bank has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 162,554 shares. Liberty Management invested in 0.26% or 4,655 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Com accumulated 3,561 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn invested in 1.81% or 112,839 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd invested in 60,125 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Papp L Roy And Assoc accumulated 0.8% or 39,600 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York invested 1.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Intact Invest Inc reported 0.27% stake. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bellecapital Limited holds 0.22% or 3,088 shares in its portfolio.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Washington Prime Group New stake by 82,295 shares to 330,060 valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 31,295 shares and now owns 151,302 shares. Welltower Inc. was reduced too.