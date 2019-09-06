Hollencrest Securities Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Horizon Investments Has Upped Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 3,680 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 70,060 shares with $8.26M value, up from 66,380 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Horizon Investments Llc increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 27.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 18,270 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 85,150 shares with $3.59M value, up from 66,880 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $201.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,842 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability reported 502,725 shares. Swift Run Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 82,604 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Allstate Corporation holds 454,324 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 56,994 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Commonwealth Pa holds 7,977 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 293,195 shares. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 305,573 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Moreover, Albion Grp Ut has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,954 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 29,891 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ims Management has 7,880 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Com invested in 93,046 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Eversource Energy Com stake by 7,482 shares to 19,397 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) stake by 5,304 shares and now owns 14,437 shares. Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160 on Friday, August 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.92% above currents $36.34 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.34% above currents $140.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 19. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 6,485 shares to 5,231 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) stake by 77,689 shares and now owns 73,494 shares. Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) was reduced too.