Hollencrest Securities Lifted Its Position in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by $8.11 Million; Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake Maintained by Qs Investors Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.86. About 947,381 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 236,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 197,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 862,490 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Capacity Increased 6.8 %; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5%-7%; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue ‘Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Reaches Initial Labor Agreement With Pilots Union; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares to 428,033 shares, valued at $120.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

