Hollencrest Securities Lifted Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Position; THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA ORDINARY SHARE (TFECF) Sellers Increased By 54.54% Their Shorts

THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:TFECF) had an increase of 54.54% in short interest. TFECF’s SI was 301,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.54% from 195,100 shares previously. With 144,300 avg volume, 2 days are for THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:TFECF)’s short sellers to cover TFECF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0128 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 31.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 41,842 shares with $1.57M value, up from 31,842 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $4.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 927,897 shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

Thin Film Electronics ASA engages in the development, production, and commercialization of printed electronics and smart systems in Norway. The company has market cap of $15.37 million. The firm develops printed memory and systems, which include memory, sensing, display, and wireless communication. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include NFC OpenSense technology that provides smartphone-centric NFC readability before and after product opening; NFC SpeedTap tags, which are wireless tags that enable smartphones to communicate with everyday objects in support of B2B and B2C use cases; and CNECT Partner Portal, a multi-tenant cloud platform that allows brands to connect with clients by enabling engagement through a direct tap or swipe of an near field communication label.

More news for Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Thin Film Electronics ASA 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Thin Film Electronics: Printed Electronics IoT Company Going To Market – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 25, 2015 is yet another important article.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) stake by 10,362 shares to 11,002 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 5,005 shares and now owns 239,807 shares. Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) was reduced too.