Hollencrest Securities Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position; Global Brass & Copper Holdings (BRSS) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 76 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 50 sold and trimmed stock positions in Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.49 million shares, up from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. BRSS’s profit will be $13.39M for 18.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 357,630 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) has risen 42.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for 367,690 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 213,836 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.08% invested in the company for 83,629 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.83% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 350,661 shares.

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BTE, BRSS, WVE and FLXN among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $965.70 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. Oster.

