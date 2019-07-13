Hollencrest Securities Increases Stake in Tableau Software Class A (DATA); As The Coca (KO) Stock Value Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut by $462,300 Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,736 were reported by First Mercantile. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 106,821 shares stake. Ca accumulated 19,800 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Inv Group Limited Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 220,738 shares. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.75% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 450,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 288,921 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Garde Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 19,410 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 12,882 shares stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies reported 0.37% stake. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). United Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 11,548 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership owns 121,435 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 16,223 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Boise Cascade Company’s (NYSE:BCC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 5,598 shares to 55,559 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,326 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 23,564 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 433,936 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 48,790 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 155,351 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 88,020 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability owns 15,306 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 74,395 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,792 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,095 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,521 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 2.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Market Indicator Exceeds 145% – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Trade News Was Certainly Sold – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D U Resources Grp (NYSE:MDU) by 39,350 shares to 393,471 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 45,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).