Hollencrest Securities Increases Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Its Position by $518,181

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.27 million shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares to 371,994 shares, valued at $66.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,665 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Ltd Liability has 30,600 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% or 786 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 8,655 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 145,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 5,812 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 6,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Element Capital Management Limited invested in 10,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,950 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd. First Citizens Bank & Tru accumulated 0.05% or 11,045 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc reported 6,851 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 15,138 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.01% or 75,968 shares. 1.00M are held by Northern Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 81,484 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Paragon Capital Lc invested in 221,830 shares or 5.69% of the stock. 366,926 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. St Germain D J Incorporated invested in 425,349 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Navellier Assocs Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 56,148 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc invested in 26.65M shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 2.46% or 204,136 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J owns 10,651 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barbara Oil Company has 68,951 shares. Johnson Financial Gp Inc Inc invested in 150,031 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp And Tru has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability reported 2.45% stake. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 15,997 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated reported 332,173 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.