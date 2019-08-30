Hollencrest Securities Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Boosted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 10.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 18,761 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 58,925 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Company owns 8,583 shares. 48,741 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 567,072 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 137,214 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 15,646 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co holds 46,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. Schneider Cap Mgmt reported 488,951 shares stake. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 60,144 shares in its portfolio. Intl Grp Inc Inc invested in 15,180 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.63% stake. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares to 236,505 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,243 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company reported 3.09% stake. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.48% or 108,246 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 71,191 shares. Community Financial Service Group Lc stated it has 5.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,017 shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory Corporation has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,502 shares. 22,105 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Jacobs And Ca holds 2.76% or 137,514 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Hendershot has invested 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Cap Management Lc holds 359,583 shares. Salem Inc stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.93 million shares stake. Greenleaf invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Fincl Group Inc owns 1,720 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Llc accumulated 89,496 shares or 3.32% of the stock.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,095 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).