Hollencrest Securities Increases Position in Bristol (BMY); As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Cut by $21.91 Million Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 4.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 131,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.84 million, down from 466,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $203.75. About 7.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 21/03/2018 – HAMBURG DATA REGULATOR TO ASK FACEBOOK TO SWITCH APP SETTINGS; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 19/03/2018 – Rebecca Blumenstein: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation, via @nytimes @sheeraf; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video)

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 5,598 shares to 55,559 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 12,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,286 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Staley Advisers Inc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 7,628 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc reported 218,697 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 12,999 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Field And Main Savings Bank invested in 0.52% or 11,510 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 7,600 shares. 7,348 were reported by Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 413,784 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,989 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,305 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,945 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 150,812 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,958 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares to 594,448 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “What Instagram and WhatsApp Mean to Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Zynga’s â€œLittle Royaleâ€ Popularize Snapchat’s Gaming Platform? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Facebook Faces New Crypto Criticism; Illumina’s Revenue Falls Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.