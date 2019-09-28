Hollencrest Securities Increased Stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS); As Intel Com (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 422,041 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.58M, up from 361,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian â€” The Largest Order Ever – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 152,940 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.71 million shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Limited stated it has 66,620 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 119,402 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 15,050 were accumulated by Bonness. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 71 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,971 shares. Hilltop Holdg owns 6,906 shares. Axa owns 316,825 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Nevada-based Peavine Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,832 shares to 74,846 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,769 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: AMD’s Server Processor Market Share To Breach 10% In 2020, Buoyed By Enterprise Wins – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Intel is optimistic about cloud spending and an AMD price battle – MarketWatch” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 644,165 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc reported 27,343 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ally Incorporated reported 165,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated accumulated 37,924 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ohio-based Farmers Trust has invested 1.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.73% or 187,355 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp owns 0.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13,143 shares. Counselors Inc reported 519,331 shares. Insight 2811 invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spectrum Mgmt Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cibc World reported 1.55 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 148,644 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.