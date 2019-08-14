Hollencrest Securities Increased Position in Apple (AAPL); Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01M shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 545,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 10,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 7.63 million shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.46 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Regent Management Limited Co invested in 14,990 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mcrae Capital holds 3.86% or 192,321 shares. First Western Capital accumulated 5,622 shares. Wendell David Incorporated stated it has 0.73% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Karpas Strategies Lc holds 69,951 shares. Timber Creek Cap stated it has 60,513 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey reported 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc invested in 5,750 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amer Mgmt has 17,131 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership reported 6,216 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability reported 1.22M shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 44,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares to 9,095 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,494 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).