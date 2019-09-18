Hollencrest Securities Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Antero Res (AR) Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 8,381 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 111,444 shares with $8.75M value, up from 103,063 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $112.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 7.36M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc acquired 140,000 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 1.55M shares with $8.57 million value, up from 1.41 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 16.64 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 880,971 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp invested in 0% or 12,234 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company reported 375,980 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 871,981 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc has invested 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fmr Ltd reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 47,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 319,768 shares. Utah Retirement holds 48,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 5.60 million shares. Cibc Asset reported 11,588 shares stake. Staley Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 112,830 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 131.59% above currents $4.21 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6.2500 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,689. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 21,900 shares worth $150,160. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,281 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Greylin Inv Mangement holds 5,268 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clark Capital Management Group has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 43,640 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0.1% or 2,760 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 246,825 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Com holds 7,657 shares. Barton Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fairfield Bush & Communications reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru Com has invested 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bb&T has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eaton Vance Management owns 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.30M shares. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) stake by 11,167 shares to 11,769 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) stake by 20,571 shares and now owns 24,569 shares. Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Post-Lehman World: Top Stocks Then And Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.85% above currents $72.02 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital.