Hollencrest Securities Increased Its Position in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by $8.11 Million as Shares Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Position by $450,000

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% or 12,641 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 23 shares. Fort Point Cap Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,652 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,649 shares. The Texas-based National Ins Tx has invested 0.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 3.59M are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 58,764 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 174,920 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 10,856 shares. First Bank holds 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 69,150 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 100,654 shares. Somerset Tru Comm holds 0.01% or 262 shares in its portfolio. 3,900 are held by E&G Limited Partnership.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares to 103,063 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,672 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

