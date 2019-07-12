Hollencrest Securities Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding By $373,086; 4 Analysts Covering Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII)

Among 4 analysts covering Seven Generations A (TSE:VII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seven Generations A had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Friday, March 1. Altacorp maintained Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. See Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $16.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Eight Capital Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 1,974 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 32,408 shares with $6.16 million value, up from 30,434 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $930.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 9.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 251,368 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 5.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) stake by 77,689 shares to 73,494 valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 408 shares and now owns 1,197 shares. Invesco Qqq Trust was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $24500 highest and $140 lowest target. $203.79’s average target is 0.03% above currents $203.72 stock price. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Cascend Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.