Hollencrest Securities Holds Stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS); Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 145.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 28,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 19,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Takes Paper Hit Because Of Politically Fueled Share Run-Up – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares to 40,629 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,665 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System accumulated 130,486 shares. Oregon-based Ims Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argyle reported 37,850 shares. Haverford reported 4,880 shares stake. Coastline owns 14,915 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Com stated it has 180 shares. Haverford reported 0.78% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Korea Invest Corporation reported 277,460 shares. Clean Yield invested in 3,849 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.18% or 16,279 shares. West Oak Limited Co, California-based fund reported 792 shares. Sabal Trust, Florida-based fund reported 263,100 shares. 6,545 are owned by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Com has 3.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Minnesota-based Northrock Ptnrs Llc has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barr E S owns 10,008 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bath Savings accumulated 49,043 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 319,825 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Lp accumulated 38,497 shares. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch And Associate Mngmt reported 103,978 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 955,971 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 73,244 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 10,056 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 30,158 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. North American Management reported 148,217 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 59.81M shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 224,018 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.