Hollencrest Securities Holds Holding in Chevron (CVX); Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $225.9. About 11.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 813,214 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 595,853 are owned by Saratoga Rech & Inv. 376,785 were reported by First Allied Advisory Service Inc. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 3,806 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 20,746 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co reported 127,185 shares. Addenda holds 0.74% or 51,475 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa holds 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 26,518 shares. Private Group holds 0.02% or 2,311 shares. Old West Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,883 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has 7.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0.35% or 947,249 shares. Asset Management Group Inc stated it has 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 5.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,164 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 1.35% or 605,757 shares in its portfolio.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc 00500 by 309,092 shares to 565,365 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 43,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,477 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.