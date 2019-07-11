Hollencrest Securities Holding in Philip Morris International In (PM) Cut by $645,568 as Market Value Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Market Valuation Rose While Fsi Group Decreased by $2.19 Million Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 3.56 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd has 28,194 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP holds 0.26% or 159,500 shares. 21.05M were reported by State Street Corp. Moreover, Flippin Bruce Porter has 0.44% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 14,706 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of The West reported 42,406 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 45,871 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.3% or 9,656 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 2.99% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 74,587 shares. 122,237 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 14,614 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Burney reported 50,882 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors has 13,847 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 361 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.98 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.24 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp invested in 57,110 shares. Roundview Ltd Co owns 3,266 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sabal Commerce accumulated 6,486 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.42% or 196,905 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,175 shares. Laffer has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,183 shares stake. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx reported 284,420 shares. Greatmark Prtn stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 4,291 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 21,597 shares.