Hollencrest Securities Has Upped Its United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holding; NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIO (NMTC) Shorts Up By 65.31%

NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIO (OTCMKTS:NMTC) had an increase of 65.31% in short interest. NMTC’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 65.31% from 4,900 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 1 days are for NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIO (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s short sellers to cover NMTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3499. About 212 shares traded. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:NMTC) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 73,031 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 361,144 shares with $40.35M value, up from 288,113 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $98.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 104,522 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 7.42% above currents $114.74 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) stake by 53,625 shares to 88,940 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 6,485 shares and now owns 5,231 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) was reduced too.

