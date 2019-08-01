Hollencrest Securities Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; As Patterson Energy (PTEN) Stock Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 959,535 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 7.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 5,598 shares to 55,559 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,700 shares, and cut its stake in Atomera Inc 00500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Savings Bank holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.73 million shares. 45,206 were reported by M Holdg. Winslow Cap Mgmt Lc holds 7.12% or 11.15M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13.70 million shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd stated it has 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.83% or 86,956 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3.04% or 90,714 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Karp Mngmt has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Petrus Lta accumulated 85,000 shares. 23,457 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Wafra owns 562,980 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 389 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 71,200 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability owns 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.55M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 337,554 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 557,610 shares to 672,512 shares, valued at $22.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) by 22,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).