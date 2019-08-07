Hollencrest Securities Has Upped By $8.11 Million Its United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stake; Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) SI Decreased By 4.78%

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 73,031 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 361,144 shares with $40.35M value, up from 288,113 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $98.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) had a decrease of 4.78% in short interest. PK’s SI was 10.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.78% from 10.53M shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 6 days are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s short sellers to cover PK’s short positions. The SI to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 5.01%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 1.58M shares traded. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has declined 13.59% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PK News: 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ FFO SHR $2.76 – $2.92; 18/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces the Sale of the Hilton Berlin and Declaration of Special Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts: Pro Rata Share of Gross Proceeds About $140M; 12/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Adjusts 2018 View to Adjusted FFO $2.74/Shr-$2.90/Shr; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF HILTON BERLIN; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DEAL EQUATE TO APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN, OR $583,000 PER KEY; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 65C; 06/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE REVPAR WAS $165.57, AN INCREASE OF 1.1% FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) stake by 9,016 shares to 5,665 valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) stake by 77,689 shares and now owns 73,494 shares. Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $124 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 276,777 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 13,730 shares. New York-based Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 55.41M shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Co holds 1.79% or 123,859 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Capital LP accumulated 50,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 85,637 shares. 8,947 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited owns 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,480 shares. 5,002 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.36% or 81,812 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas accumulated 234,872 shares. Naples Global Advisors Lc has invested 0.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

