Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) as Stock Value Declined; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut by $1.51 Million Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 37,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 25,552 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 63,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.33 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.16M for 43.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 664,241 shares to 666,218 shares, valued at $33.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 83,700 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 9,525 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 247,465 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 9,636 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 150 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 12,026 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has 909,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 773 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 16,885 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.13% or 9,091 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 164 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.