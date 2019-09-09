Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position as Share Value Declined; Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $1.02 Million as Stock Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 3.03 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $292.23. About 5.93 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40 million for 69.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix Just Made A Major Change That May Not Last – But Should – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix to apply for license Turkey – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 10,463 shares. Haverford Tru Com invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 4,940 shares. United Advisers Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 37,849 shares. Scopus Asset LP owns 1.78% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 170,000 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Co has 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,105 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6.76M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Lc has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 1,617 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na reported 1,687 shares. Viking Global Investors LP holds 4.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 2.00M shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Axiom Investors Limited Liability De holds 133,091 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 7,827 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Llc has 3.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares to 210,800 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).