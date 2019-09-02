Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Price Rose; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding Has Boosted by Green Valley Investors Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 878,094 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.