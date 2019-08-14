Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $350,660 as Share Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $3.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $59.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.32. About 3.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc analyzed 985 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $130.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $13.57 during the last trading session, reaching $298.71. About 5.15 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Junto Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,310 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners Lp has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Invest Limited Liability invested in 631,102 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142,702 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak holds 233 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.62M shares. Moreover, Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Co has 6.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 104,621 shares. Kistler holds 748 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 5,847 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 103 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 1.44% or 53,211 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 4,995 shares or 6% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,810 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.39 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares to 44,886 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.12 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.