Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Share Price Rose; Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $646,625

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 2.94 million shares traded or 61.39% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32,093 shares to 194,517 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.39% or 169,537 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 0.34% or 29,487 shares. Putnam Limited Company reported 0.23% stake. 1,348 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Inc. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Natl Bank & Comm has invested 1.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) reported 104,926 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 20,809 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2,821 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Co reported 1.84% stake. The New York-based Qci Asset has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arvest Savings Bank Division accumulated 173,239 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.56% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 3,938 were reported by Lateef Invest Mgmt L P.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Limited Com stated it has 1.69 million shares. Finemark Savings Bank & Tru holds 1,248 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Synovus Corp accumulated 4,138 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.75M shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 476,325 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Lvm Management Mi stated it has 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 18,953 shares stake. De Burlo Gp accumulated 4,425 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 997 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hartford Financial has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amarillo Comml Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 9,887 shares. The Ohio-based Oak Assocs Oh has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M had sold 2,569 shares worth $899,150.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.