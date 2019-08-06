Hollencrest Securities Has Raised United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stake By $8.11 Million; Prudential Bancorp Has 0.92 Sentiment

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 73,031 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 361,144 shares with $40.35M value, up from 288,113 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $98.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 2.50M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M

Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 12 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prudential Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 120 shares traded. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) has risen 2.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PBIP News: 26/04/2018 – Prudential Bancorp 2Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 DJ Prudential Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBIP); 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. for 788,298 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 475,250 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.63% invested in the company for 33,040 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.28% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $149.33 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 5,192 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 151,332 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 440,072 shares. Td Asset holds 0.09% or 527,393 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Financial Bank And Trust Mi accumulated 3,770 shares or 0.14% of the stock. City has invested 0.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 16.01 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 44,141 shares. Paloma Mgmt reported 6,745 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. S R Schill Associate stated it has 330,493 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blume Cap reported 120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Invsts has 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.49% or 7,942 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.