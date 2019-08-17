Hollencrest Securities Has Raised United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position by $8.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Position in Facebook (Call) (FB) by $674.09 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 4.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 162,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK KEEPS LOGS OF USERS’ WEB BROWSING ‘TEMPORARILY’ TO FIND OUT INTERESTS FOR AD TARGETING; 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 196,207 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $458.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 169,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Inv Management has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,350 shares. Becker invested in 0.02% or 3,446 shares. 861,515 are owned by Creative Planning. Selkirk Management has invested 4.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.40 million are owned by Aperio Gp. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability accumulated 171,276 shares. Monroe Bank Tru Mi has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Foundation invested in 755,355 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,875 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 14,723 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn reported 227,000 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Ltd Liability owns 4.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 300,176 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Counsel accumulated 2.21% or 107,001 shares. The California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bragg Financial Advisors owns 3,523 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware reported 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smithfield Company accumulated 2,126 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston Prtn invested in 0.51% or 3.48 million shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt accumulated 5,002 shares. Sei Investments holds 131,138 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 64,000 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2,600 shares. Stewart Patten holds 2.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 106,120 shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd has 2,450 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 10,078 shares. Iberiabank holds 47,448 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

